Reklaim Ltd. To Present At Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference In Vancouver Following Two Consecutive Years Of Profitability

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Reklaim Ltd . (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF), the only company in the world where consumers can view, protect, and be compensated for their data, today announced that Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney will be presenting at the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025, at the Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mr. Sweeney's presentation is scheduled for September 29, 2025, where he will highlight Reklaim's recent performance and the growth of its two core consumer platforms: Protect , focused on data privacy, and Rewards , which enables consumers to be compensated for their data, as well as the company's broader expansion strategy.

With two consecutive years of profitability, Reklaim reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025 and 18% growth in Q2 2025 , underscoring consistent execution and momentum. As one of the few profitable companies in the small-cap market, Reklaim continues to demonstrate the growth and sustainability of its model.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference features presentations from select Canadian growth companies, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings with engaged investors. The event focuses on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem by fostering meaningful connections, improving access to capital, and building long-term support for innovative businesses operating outside the mainstream spotlight.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF) is a consumer privacy and data company that empowers individuals to reclaim control over their personal information. Through its mobile app and platform, consumers can view how their data is being used, protect it from misuse, and choose to share it with trusted partners in exchange for compensation in the form of cash, points, or stock. Reklaim also licenses high-quality, permissioned data to brands and platforms, offering a privacy-compliant alternative to third-party tracking. By aligning consumer and shareholder interests, Reklaim is redefining the future of the data economy.