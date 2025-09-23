Tatarbunary In Odesa Region Partially Without Power After Overnight Strike
Kiper stated that utility services and State Emergency Service (SES) teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the missile strikes on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.
“Tatarbunary, which suffered the most damage, is partially without power-around 800 subscribers are currently without electricity,” he noted.
He added that energy crews are already working to restore the power grid. Water supply in the city has not been interrupted.Read also: Houses and educational institution damaged in Odesa due to Russian evening attack
Kiper also reported that a recreation facility in the resort area of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was damaged in the attack.
As a result of the strike, two men aged 66 and 49 were injured, and a 60-year-old woman was killed.
