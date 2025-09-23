Gallup Puts Tajikistan In Safe Harbor Of Nations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has been ranked the second safest country in the world in the 2025 edition of Gallup's annual Global Safety report and first in its Global Law and Order Index, Trend reports.

This Central Asian nation has persistently achieved metrics in the 90th percentile since 2018, culminating in its peak performance in 2024, which underpins the current year's evaluation.



The index, derived from comprehensive surveys across 142 nations, quantifies public sentiment regarding safety via four critical metrics: community trust in law enforcement, subjective assessments of personal security, and recent encounters with criminal activities such as theft or assault. Scores oscillate between 0 and 100, where elevated values signify enhanced perceptions of safety.



Tajikistan's scores stand out globally. An estimated 95 percent of residents report feeling safe in their communities, and 80 percent say they trust their local police. Only 1 percent of respondents said they had been assaulted in the past year, while 3 percent reported theft.



A real eye-opener comes from inquiries about strolling solo under the stars: It's a safe bet that 95 percent of Tajik respondents feel right as rain doing so, landing the country in the runner-up spot globally on this front, just trailing Singapore.



The report also pulls back the curtain on regional dynamics. While Tajikistan is riding high, its neighbors also held their own quite well:



Uzbekistan ranked 13th with a score of 91.



Kyrgyzstan placed 45th with 85.



Kazakhstan followed in 63rd with 82.



Gallup's index is widely used as a benchmark for public trust and security conditions, though analysts note that perceptions of safety do not always align with official crime statistics. In the first half of 2025, more crimes, especially serious ones, were committed in Tajikistan year-on-year, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs.