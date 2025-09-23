Romania Taps New Advisor To Modernize National Energy System
He will be responsible for implementing advanced technologies in distributed renewable and nuclear energy, cybersecurity, digitalization, and the modernization of the national energy grid.
Minister Bogdan Ivan stated:“Dr. Nelu Mihai has 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur, inventor, and C-level executive in S&P 500/Nasdaq public companies and Silicon Valley startups in the USA. His appointment demonstrates the Ministry's determination to modernize the energy industry by increasing production capacity, quality, and security to ensure Romania's energy independence and reduce the price per kWh.”
Dr. Nelu Mihai noted:“Romania has all the necessary energy resources to become a European leader in production efficiency, distribution capability, monitoring, control, and technological equipment of the Romanian national energy system.”
