Lithuania And Costa Rica Shake Hands On Cooperation Pact

2025-09-23 08:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Lithuania's Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, met with Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André Tinoco, to sign a cooperation agreement establishing a mechanism for regular political consultations, Trend reports.

During the convening, Budrys acknowledged the burgeoning synergies between Lithuania and Costa Rica and extended an invitation for Costa Rican delegates to engage in a site visit to Vilnius. He articulated optimism that the recently ratified accord would facilitate the enhancement of bilateral dynamics.

The two ministers engaged in a discourse regarding the complexities of economic security and the strategic ramifications of economic coercion methodologies.

