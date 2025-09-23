HCST Attends First World Public Assembly In Moscow

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.23 (Petra) -Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) took part in the activities of the First World Public Assembly, organized by the International Federation of Russian NGOs at the World Trade Center in Moscow.Over 2,500 cultural, diplomatic, political, and business figures, representing 150 countries from around the world, attended the event.During the council's participation, its Secretary-General, Dr. Mashhour Rifai, delivered a speech at the "Universities Forum," as part of the the event's activities.In a statement Tuesday, HCST said Rifai briefed the audience on its Al-Hassan Learning Platform and its initiative to support students in Gaza, which was implemented in cooperation with 17 Jordanian universities and Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education.Rifai added that the initiative aims to help final-year students in Gaza universities complete their remaining courses and obtain their graduation certificates from their home universities in the strip.This initiative enables Gaza students to enroll in digital courses offered by Jordanian universities for free via the platform, as practical labs are also available, he noted.Rifai noted this step represents "hope for youth in Gaza to continue their education despite the destruction, lack of resources, and logistical difficulties."In addition to support for Gaza students in academic aspects, the initiative provides a "dedicated" mental health section on the platform, offering appropriate educational materials for students, their families, teachers, and healthcare workers.The initiative also offers Jordanian national curriculum in digital format from kindergarten through twelfth grade, covering all subjects and levels according to official educational standards.