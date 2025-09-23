Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Grand Mufti's Passing


2025-09-23 08:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Tuesday to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, over the passing of Head of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars and Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh. (end)
seo


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110098968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search