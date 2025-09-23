Orca Announces Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend (the "") of $1.00 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share of the Company and $1.00 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share of the Company (collectively, the ""). The Dividend will be payable on October 6, 2025 (the "") to holders of Common Shares of record on September 29, 2025 (the "").

The Dividend will be completed in accordance with the applicable "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares will be traded in accordance with the "due bill" procedures from the Record Date until the close of trading on the Payment Date (the " Due Bills Period "). Any trades executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during the Due Bills Period will be identified to ensure that purchasers of Common Shares receive entitlement to the Dividend whereby the sellers of the Common Shares during the Due Bills Period will also sell their entitlement to the Dividend to the respective purchasers of such Common Shares. The Common Shares will commence trading on an "ex-dividend" basis without an attached "Due Bill" entitlement to the Dividend from the opening of trading on October 7, 2025, the next trading day after the Payment Date. The last day for the settlement of trades executed during the Due Bills Period will be October 7, 2025 which is the redemption date for the due bills.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the upcoming payment of a dividend in October 2025, which is in addition to our regular quarterly dividend. This reflects the Company's strengthened cash position following significant progress made throughout the year on the collection of outstanding arrears.

The declaration of this dividend is consistent with Orca's capital allocation strategy of returning excess funds to shareholders, while continuing to fund and perform essential maintenance within the field, to ensure that our production targets are met and our customers receive a cost effective and reliable supply of natural gas.”

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer ... +44-20 8434 2643 Lisa Mitchell Chief Financial Officer ... +44-20 8434 2643 For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea ... +44-20 8434 2643