Northwind Launches“Sanctuary” In Greater Noida: Achieves 50% Sales Sales Realisation Of Rs. 600 Crore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Northwind Estates has recorded a strong response to the launch of its flagship luxury residential project, Sanctuary, in Greater Noida. At the Grand Allotment Day, the company announced that 50% of the Rs. 600 crore sales realisation was achieved on the very first day.

Spread over 4.5 acres in Sector Pi, near the Greater Noida Metro station, Sanctuary will comprise only 180 apartments across three residential towers. Two towers will feature four apartments on each floor, while the third tower will have just two apartments per floor, ensuring both density and exclusivity. The project offers 3BHK units of 1,900 sq. ft., 4BHK units of 2,400 sq. ft., and 4BHK + Utility units of 3,700 sq. ft. Each tower is equipped with four elevators, and the design emphasizes space and privacy.



Northwind Estates said the project is among the first IGBC Platinum-rated group housing societies in Greater Noida. Facilities include a five-star clubhouse with lifestyle amenities, landscaped open areas, and a retail complex on the ground level.



“The launch of Sanctuary marks an important milestone for Northwind Estates. The overwhelming response on the very first day highlights the demand for well-planned luxury residences in Greater Noida. With its IGBC Platinum rating, low-density design, and focus on sustainable living, Sanctuary reflects our commitment to creating projects that combine quality, comfort, and long-term value for our customers. We believe this development will set a new benchmark for premium housing in the region,” says Shaurya Garg, Director of Marketing & Sales, Northwind Estates.



The location offers proximity to key city infrastructure. Pari Chowk, Fortis Hospital, and Kailash Hospital are within a 10-minute drive, while the upcoming Jewar Airport is expected to be reachable in under 30 minutes. Designed by architectural firm Confluence, the project is set to add a premium address to the region's housing market.



About Northwind Estates

Northwind Estates is a refined expression of modern living, rooted in over two decades of real estate legacy. With an unwavering focus on design integrity, sustainability, and transparency, the brand is shaping elevated spaces that resonate with purpose and elegance. Their flagship development in Greater Noida offers a thoughtfully crafted lifestyle amidst expansive greens- where architecture meets harmony, and every detail is designed to enrich the way you live.