New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Cultural Excellence: A Leader's Guide to Strengthening the Heart of Your Organization" by Michele Herlein is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Organizational culture has become one of the most powerful drivers of success-and one of the most overlooked. In "Cultural Excellence," organizational development expert Michele Herlein provides leaders with a proven framework for transforming company culture from a passive byproduct into a strategic advantage.Bringing with her more than two decades of experience at companies like Bridgestone, Bandag, and Barge Design Solutions, Herlein demonstrates how to create a culture that inspires employees, fuels innovation, and delivers high-performance results. She details a step-by-step process for diagnosing existing culture, aligning executive leadership, empowering managers-“the Mighty Middle”-and cascading values throughout every level of an organization.Herlein emphasizes that a thriving culture is less about slogans on the wall and more driven by behaviors, systems, and strategies that are lived daily. With practical tools and real-world case studies, she shows how companies can move from disengagement and misalignment to unity and purpose, improving retention, customer satisfaction, and overall outcomes.“Cultural transformation is not to be undertaken lightly. It takes time, effort, and commitment," Herlein said.“I hope this book will inspire you to put in that time, effort, and commitment to intentionally create a culture in which your organization and your people can thrive, and help you understand how to align your organization's culture to your strategic direction to achieve sustainable and outstanding results.”Whether you're a CEO looking to revitalize your company's direction or an HR professional tasked with driving organizational change, "Cultural Excellence" equips you with the insights and strategies needed to create a workplace where people and profits thrive together.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMichele Herlein is a leading expert in organizational culture and transformation, with over 20 years of experience creating intentional cultures that drive business success. As Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Barge Design Solutions, she led cultural initiatives that increased profits sevenfold while maintaining industry-low turnover rates. Previously, she spearheaded successful cultural transformations at Bridgestone Americas and Bandag, Inc.Combining practical experience with academic rigor, Michele holds a Doctorate in Business Administration focused on organizational development. As founder and CEO of CultureMax, she now helps other organizations achieve cultural excellence through her proven methodology of horizontal and vertical alignment. Her work has earned her recognition as HR Executive of the Year, and her client organizations consistently outperform industry standards in both employee satisfaction and financial results.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit forbes.

