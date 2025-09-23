Government Action Program Submitted To Parliament
“The Government Action Program has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” the Speaker wrote.
He noted that the Parliament will review the document in accordance with established procedures. The Program outlines 12 key priorities: national security and defense, European integration, anti-corruption efforts, support for veterans, citizens' well-being, macro-financial stability and reforms, business development, education and science, healthcare and sports, reconstruction, culture, and energy stability.Read also: Parliament adopts law on Military Ombudsman
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko presented the Government Action Program on September 18.
