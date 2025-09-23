Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Government Action Program Submitted To Parliament




(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The Government Action Program has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” the Speaker wrote.

He noted that the Parliament will review the document in accordance with established procedures. The Program outlines 12 key priorities: national security and defense, European integration, anti-corruption efforts, support for veterans, citizens' well-being, macro-financial stability and reforms, business development, education and science, healthcare and sports, reconstruction, culture, and energy stability.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko presented the Government Action Program on September 18.

