Qatar Strengthens Humanitarian, Development Presence Through Multilateral Partnerships

Doha: Along its diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability across the globe, Qatar has strengthened its humanitarian and development presence through multilateral partnerships and comprehensive initiatives focusing on education, health, relief, and development, within a comprehensive vision that reflects a firm commitment to sustainable development as a pillar of regional and international stability.

On this basis, the State of Qatar continues to play a leading international role, through its active institutions, particularly Qatar Charity, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation.

In this context, the volume of projects implemented by Qatar Charity during 2024 alone reached approximately QR1.57bn ($430m), contributing to supporting more than 22 million beneficiaries in 70 countries around the world.

Its efforts have been divided between urgent relief in crisis areas, sustainable development in the health, education, water, and food security sectors, and social welfare programs that include orphan sponsorship and support for low-income families.

At the heart of these efforts, the QFFD also stands out as one of the main implementing arms of Qatar's official aid, effectively contributing to transforming the country's commitments into humanitarian and development initiatives and partnerships that have a tangible impact on beneficiaries around the world.

In line with this approach, the QFFD signed 16 strategic agreements last July worth QR1.92bn to support humanitarian and development initiatives benefiting more than 17 million people around the world.

The agreements cover relief, health, education, and emergency response in a number of regions, including the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Afghanistan, and others, reflecting Qatar's ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable development efforts and strengthening global partnerships.

In this context, the State of Qatar, through the QFFD, launched specific initiatives in cooperation with the United Nations, including“Women in Conflict Zones” in 2022, which aims to support women and girls in conflict and crisis contexts.