North Macedonian Minister Updates On Bilateral, NATO, And UN Initiatives In New York

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timčo Mučunski, in an interview with Sitel TV from New York, spoke about bilateral relations with the United States, the second session of the strategic dialogue, and the intensive political agenda within the framework of the 80th UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Referring to the strategic dialogue with the United States, Minister Mučunski noted that it involves a series of concrete measures aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

“At the meeting in May with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we defined joint priorities related to bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as enhanced trade and economic dynamics. Step by step, we are seeing how these priorities are being implemented. Within the dialogue, we will open several topics, including visa facilitation - we do not promise that it will happen immediately, but it has already been placed on the table in discussions with the administration in Washington,” said Mučunski.

He also touched on the alliance with the U.S. in NATO and ongoing negotiations for a new trade arrangement.

“With our partners in the Alliance, we share common concerns about European and global challenges, and it is always important when we coordinate positions and exchange views at a high level. Regarding tariffs, we are in the final phase of preparing a new solution that will bring lower duties - both general and special - for certain products we export to the U.S. We already have a draft text, the negotiations are proceeding successfully, and I expect the final version to be presented to the public soon,” the minister added.

Mučunski also emphasized the importance of numerous meetings with world leaders, noting that they are the best opportunity to affirm the government's principled positions on all essential and strategic issues. He also informed about the dynamic agenda within the UN General Assembly, highlighting bilateral contacts aimed at enhancing political and economic relations and setting new priorities of regional and global interest.

“We will continue to use all the opportunities the state has on the multilateral level, because diplomacy should not remain abstract - it must bring concrete benefits to citizens,” concluded Minister Mučunski.