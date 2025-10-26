Neena Gupta Finds A Swimming Partner In Soni Razdan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta found a swimming partner in Soni Razdan. The 'Panchayat' actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video of herself enjoying a swimming session with Razdan.

"Soni ji & Neena ji," Neena captioned the post.

Both Razdan and Neena's designer daughter, Masaba Gupta, reacted in the comment section with a laughing emoji.

In the meantime, Razdan celebrated her birthday on Saturday in the presence of her husband, Mahesh Bhatt, Neeta, and other close friends.

She captioned a post with a meaningful quote on friendship saying,“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” - Thomas Aquinas. Thanks to the universe for sending me some of the best! (red heart emojis) (sic)."

Razdan's actress daughter Alia Bhatt also wished her mother with a special social media post.

The 'Jigra' actress' heartfelt message for her 'Mama birdie' read,“happy bday mama birdie.. (dove emoji).” She added,“You are our whole universe and you light it up every... single... day.(sic)”

Alia also shared two candid photos of the mother and daughter duo on social media.

On the other hand, Neena shared her views on the lack of roles for actors of her age.

Addressing the FICCI Frames 2025, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress looked back at the period in her career when she was offered interesting roles that suited her age.

“I got a lot of roles. I enjoyed it a lot. In my age, the makers couldn't write anything. They couldn't write anything for us. So, I got a lot of good roles. I did a lot of work. And then what happened? Suddenly, the project for which I had said yes-that project didn't come back. So, I asked my manager, what happened? And I was very excited. They were very great projects. Great role for me,” she shared.

Neena added,“So, what happened? Suddenly, all the big film producers, successful film producers, they entered into it. Because kids used to get money. They entered into it. And the small budget OTT film producers, who used to tell me stories, they were left shocked. I still have work."