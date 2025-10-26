21St Century Belongs To India And ASEAN, PM Modi Asserts At Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that“the 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN” during his virtual address to the 22nd India-ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, underscoring the profound historical, cultural and civilisational ties binding the two regions. Speaking from New Delhi, PM Modi described the India-ASEAN“Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” as a cornerstone of global stability and prosperity.

The summit, chaired by Malaysia, marked his 12th consecutive participation in the annual dialogue and served as a platform for leaders to assess bilateral progress and chart deeper cooperation. In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Timor-Leste upon its formal induction as ASEAN's 11th member, welcoming its delegation and pledging India's support for its human development.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN Unity, ASEAN Centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, while applauding the bloc's adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. Turning to economic collaboration, PM Modi urged an expedited review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (AITIGA) to unleash the full potential of trade relations, benefiting more than two billion people and enhancing regional resilience.

He condemned terrorism as a grave menace to global peace and called for concerted international action. Aligning with Malaysia's chairmanship theme of“Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the Prime Minister unveiled an ambitious suite of initiatives. India will provide robust backing for the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-2030). To celebrate the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, leaders adopted a Joint Statement on Sustainable Tourism.

The year 2026 was designated the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation to foster blue-economy partnerships. Further proposals included convening the Second ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' Meeting and the Second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise to secure the Indo-Pacific. PM underscored and stressed that India reiterates its role as a first responder in regional crises, strengthening disaster preparedness and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

A programme to train 400 ASEAN professionals in renewable energy will bolster the ASEAN Power Grid, he said. Quick Impact Projects will extend to Timor-Leste, alongside the establishment of a Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University. PM Modi emphasised expanding collaboration in education, energy, science and technology, fintech, cultural preservation, infrastructure, semiconductors, emerging technologies, rare earths and critical minerals.

India will host the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal, Gujarat, and a conference on Maritime Security Cooperation. The Prime Minister thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for accommodating the virtual format and commended the Philippines for its effective country-coordinatorship. He noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population, bound not merely by geography but by enduring historical links and shared values.

He also extended condolences on the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit. With bilateral trade reaching $120 billion in 2024 and poised for further expansion, the summit highlighted a maturing partnership poised to address climate resilience, supply-chain security and sustainable growth.