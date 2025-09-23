Kyrgyz President Holds Talks With U.S. Special Envoy For South And Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held discussions with Sergio Gore, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The talks centered on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, strengthening migration control mechanisms, and bolstering relations through both bilateral and multilateral formats.

President Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to actively engage with the administration of US President Donald Trump and to advance joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and stability in the region. Both parties agreed to maintain political dialogue at high levels.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of recent adjustments in the US visa policy toward Kyrgyzstan. In July, the US Embassy in Bishkek announced that non-immigrant visas for Kyrgyz citizens would be shortened to a three-month validity period with a single-entry allowance.

The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration considers adding Kyrgyzstan and 35 other countries to the travel ban list based on the internal memo reviewed by The Post. On June 14, diplomats from these countries received a letter signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington set a 60-day deadline for the targeted nations to conform to certain requirements or face a full or partial entry ban.

Kyrgyz authorities have been engaged in consultations with American officials on the matter. The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry summoned a US Embassy consul for discussions in mid-June.