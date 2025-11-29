403
Turkey positions itself as leader in Halal trade–Vice president
(MENAFN) Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz stated on Friday that Türkiye has become one of the leading countries shaping the trajectory of halal commerce, crediting its advanced industrial base, skilled workforce, and long-standing expertise for this growing influence.
This message coincided with the opening days of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Istanbul, a four-day gathering that began Wednesday. The event, themed "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence," brings together figures from across the sector. Now in its 11th year, the summit is held under the Turkish presidency and supported by organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Turkish Trade Ministry, and the Halal Accreditation Agency, with general references noting wide international participation.
In a video address to attendees, Yılmaz highlighted the increasing worldwide demand for halal-certified goods and services—products aligned with Islamic principles. He said this trend shows how the Islamic approach to clean, safe, and healthy production is both economically and socially sustainable. Yılmaz added that the halal economy has surpassed $7 trillion globally, a milestone he said reflects how halal standards now appeal not only to Muslim consumers but to a broader international market.
Describing the field’s evolution, he noted that the halal sector has become a strategic domain that boosts production quality, strengthens trust across markets, and opens new avenues for cooperation among Muslim nations. He emphasized Türkiye’s crucial role in the establishment of the Islamic Forum of Halal Accreditation Bodies, the international mechanism responsible for mutual recognition of halal certificates based on OIC/SMIIC standards—an initiative that has helped structure what is now a globally recognized framework.
Yılmaz also pointed out that hosting the summit and forum for 11 consecutive years under the Turkish Presidency signals Türkiye’s strong commitment to advancing the halal economy. He stressed that the country's leadership and long-term vision demonstrate a determination to shape not only regional but also international halal standards and future direction.
He concluded by underlining the value of the events, which assemble companies representing sectors from food and cosmetics to textiles, organic products, tourism, and health services.
According to his remarks, these gatherings create new possibilities for trade, investment, and collaboration for all participants engaged in the halal industry.
