Lebanese President: Army Firm In Defending Country's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that the national army was firm in defending the country's sovereignty and independence despite defamation campaigns.
The president was speaking as HE visited a military barracks in Tyre marking Lebanon's 82nd independence day.
Aoun, who was accompanied the army commander, General Rudolph Haikal, and a number of officers, confirmed that the nation would not hold traditional celebrations marking the independence occasion due to the extraordinary circumstances.
"The south is dear to the Lebanese hearts and the ARMY has been sacrificing a martyr after another for sake of national dignity and independence," said the president.
Aoun, who examined maps showing Israeli occupation infringes in the border region, namely erection of a cement wall north of the UN-demarcated "blue line," re-affirmed that "the Lebanese stand would remain firm in the defense of the rights and sovereignty."
He expressed hope that the national occasion would recur next year amid the south liberation with the sole hoisting of the national flag in the region. (end)
