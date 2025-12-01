Lamine Yamal Speaks On Messi Comparisons, Unique Playing Style, Spain's World Cup Chances And Ambitions

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger, has faced a challenging season due to a persistent groin injury known as pubalgia, which has affected his explosiveness compared to his previous campaigns. Despite this, he remains one of Barcelona's most impactful players, having scored five goals and provided seven assists in just nine league starts this season. With the FIFA World Cup approaching, Yamal is eager to regain full fitness and build on his promising form.

Respecting Messi, but Carving His Own Path

In a recent interview on CBS's '60 Minutes,' Yamal spoke about lionizing Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer ever, yet emphasized his determination not to imitate Messi or wear the iconic number 10 role. Instead, he aims to define his unique style.

Youthful Beginnings and Playing Style

Surprisingly, Yamal revealed he was not a natural dribbler in his youth, preferring goal-scoring and endurance. His admiration for Messi's precise passing shaped his perspective on football's nuances, valuing cleverness over flair.

The Burden and Joy of Early Stardom

At just 18, Yamal described the complexities of living a superstar life, including constant public scrutiny and interruptions in ordinary activities like dining out. Yet, he treasures his role in reigniting global passion for football and inspiring young fans.

Playing Without Pressure: Joy and Self-Confidence

Rejecting rigid career expectations, Yamal focuses on enjoyment and the emotional connection with fans. He self-describes as a confident, daring player willing to take on multiple defenders, valuing entertainment and impact over statistics.

Family, Equality, and Life's Real Challenges

While football is his escape, Yamal acknowledges that his family has endured far greater pressures. He values football's unique quality as a sport where social and economic backgrounds fade on the pitch, equalizing all competitors.

International Loyalties and Aspirations

Although eligible for Morocco, Yamal chose to represent Spain, attracted by opportunities such as the Euros and World Cup. Reflecting on his debut at 16, he maintained composure by focusing purely on the joy of participation.

Outlook on the World Cup and Legacy

Confident and focused, Yamal anticipates shining at the FIFA World Cup, viewing Spain as a serious contender. He concludes by emphasizing that football is his first love and a way to bring happiness to fans worldwide.