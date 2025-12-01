Eid Al Etihad 2025: UAE Releases Official 54Th National Day Anthem
The 54th National Day team has released the official song for this year's Eid Al Etihad celebrations - a powerful anthem that captures the spirit of the nation.
The song, titled Naftakher Bek Ya Watan (We are proud of you, our nation), expresses the deep sense of national pride and unity between the people of the UAE and their leadership. It highlights the core values upon which the nation was founded, such as peace, tolerance, and harmony.Recommended For You Dubai Police call on motorists to follow rules during Eid Al Etihad celebrations
The song paints a vivid picture of the UAE as a safe, civilised home and a single heart that unites all its people. It serves as a heartfelt invitation for everyone to participate in the National Day festivities.
The lyrics shed light on the unity of the people, their resilience in the face of challenges, and their collective ambition to raise the nation's flag high.
The lyrics were written by the esteemed emirati poet Aref Al Khaja, with the melody composed by the renowned Mohammed Al Ahmed, celebrated as the 'Nation's Composer'. The song is performed by both the Emirates Choir and the Emirates Children's Choir, whose voices come together to create a powerful and moving tribute.A playlist for the nation
Alongside the official anthem, the National Day team has curated a special playlist of songs for the 54th National Day. Available now on the official National Day YouTube channel, the collection features tracks selected to evoke pride, joy, and a sense of belonging as the country marks this cherished occasion.
Check out the song here:
The lyrics
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
Our star is high throughout time
In prosperity, we are masters, and masters in hardships
Behind our leader... behind our leader, together we walk together
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
We will gather the words from where the trees grow
And raise the nation... so it touches the moon
And we will gather the seas, the birds, and the pearls
And our home... united, sings for the nation
We will gather the words from where the trees grow
And raise the nation... so it touches the moon
And we will gather the seas, the birds, and the pearls
And our home... united, sings for the nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
Our home is a paradise and a haven for peace
And tolerance, love, and harmony
And civilisation encapsulates all words
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
Our paths are light, and friend to friend
And love united our aspirations and united the path
Our hearts are your hearts, with a gleaming feeling in them
So come to our celebration and embrace the nation
Our paths are light, and friend to friend
And love united our aspirations and united the path
Our hearts are your hearts, with a gleaming feeling in them
So come to our celebration and embrace the nation
Our star is high throughout time
In prosperity, we are masters, and masters in hardships
Behind our leader... behind our leader, together we walk together
With pride, we are proud of you, our nation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment