Eid Al Etihad 2025: UAE Releases Official 54Th National Day Anthem

The 54th National Day team has released the official song for this year's Eid Al Etihad celebrations - a powerful anthem that captures the spirit of the nation.

The song, titled Naftakher Bek Ya Watan (We are proud of you, our nation), expresses the deep sense of national pride and unity between the people of the UAE and their leadership. It highlights the core values upon which the nation was founded, such as peace, tolerance, and harmony.

The song paints a vivid picture of the UAE as a safe, civilised home and a single heart that unites all its people. It serves as a heartfelt invitation for everyone to participate in the National Day festivities.

The lyrics shed light on the unity of the people, their resilience in the face of challenges, and their collective ambition to raise the nation's flag high.

The lyrics were written by the esteemed emirati poet Aref Al Khaja, with the melody composed by the renowned Mohammed Al Ahmed, celebrated as the 'Nation's Composer'. The song is performed by both the Emirates Choir and the Emirates Children's Choir, whose voices come together to create a powerful and moving tribute.

A playlist for the nation

Alongside the official anthem, the National Day team has curated a special playlist of songs for the 54th National Day. Available now on the official National Day YouTube channel, the collection features tracks selected to evoke pride, joy, and a sense of belonging as the country marks this cherished occasion.

Check out the song here:

The lyrics

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation



Our star is high throughout time

In prosperity, we are masters, and masters in hardships

Behind our leader... behind our leader, together we walk together

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation



We will gather the words from where the trees grow

And raise the nation... so it touches the moon

And we will gather the seas, the birds, and the pearls

And our home... united, sings for the nation

We will gather the words from where the trees grow

And raise the nation... so it touches the moon

And we will gather the seas, the birds, and the pearls

And our home... united, sings for the nation



With pride, we are proud of you, our nation

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation



Our home is a paradise and a haven for peace

And tolerance, love, and harmony

And civilisation encapsulates all words



With pride, we are proud of you, our nation

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation



Our paths are light, and friend to friend

And love united our aspirations and united the path

Our hearts are your hearts, with a gleaming feeling in them

So come to our celebration and embrace the nation



Our paths are light, and friend to friend

And love united our aspirations and united the path

Our hearts are your hearts, with a gleaming feeling in them

So come to our celebration and embrace the nation



Our star is high throughout time

In prosperity, we are masters, and masters in hardships

Behind our leader... behind our leader, together we walk together

With pride, we are proud of you, our nation