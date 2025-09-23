Russia Leads Global Uranium Enrichment for Nuclear Power
(MENAFN) Russia continues to hold a dominant position in uranium enrichment for nuclear energy production, a status that the West has struggled to challenge, according to Kirill Komarov, a senior official with Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation.
As the First Deputy CEO for Corporate Development and International Business at Rosatom, Komarov revealed on Monday that 25% of U.S. nuclear reactors are dependent on uranium sourced from Russia.
"We remain the world's leader in uranium enrichment," Komarov asserted. "And no matter how much some of our Western partners may want to change that, they have not been very successful so far. Our share of the global uranium enrichment market stands at nearly 40 percent."
He further highlighted that the United States operates the world’s largest fleet of nuclear power plants, with a combined capacity nearing 100 gigawatts.
