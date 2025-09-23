Trump To Meet Muslim Leaders To Discuss Gaza Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump is set to meet leaders from Muslim-majority countries on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, media reports said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, Reuters reported.

A source familiar with the matter said Gaza would be a key topic of discussion. Axios reported that Trump plans to present the group with a proposal for peace and post-war governance in Gaza.

In addition to securing the release of hostages and ending the war, Trump is expected to outline US plans for an Israeli withdrawal and post-war governance in Gaza, excluding Hamas, according to Axios.

Washington is reportedly seeking agreement from Arab and Muslim countries to send military forces to Gaza to facilitate Israel's withdrawal and support funding for transition and reconstruction programmes, Axios said.

Trump is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, a day after dozens of world leaders met at the UN to recognise a Palestinian state - a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza conflict, which has faced strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

The countries endorsing Palestinian statehood said a two-state solution was the only way to achieve peace, while Israel criticised the move as rewarding extremism.

Israel's military operations in Gaza since October 2023 have killed tens of thousands, displaced the entire population internally and triggered a severe food crisis.

PAN Monitor/sa