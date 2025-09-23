Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy: On Our Way To Start The Best Chapter Of Our Lives
In a collaborative post on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky announced the news of them stepping into parenthood. The two shared a picture of a polaroid, where Katrina and Vicky are gently holding on to the actress' blossoming baby bump.
“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” the two wrote as the caption.
Katrina's friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.
Janhvi Kapoor wrote: Congratulations, Congratulations, Congratulations.
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote congratulations guys.
Sonam Kapoor simply dropped some heart emojis.
Varun Dhawan said that his heart is full after hearing the news.
It was in 2021, when Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Chatter about Katrina's pregnancy started doing the rounds recently, however the couple remained tight-lipped.
It was during an award show, when Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage in a scripted moment that left Katrina blushing. However, they crossed paths at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, where their bond was deepened.
On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the blockbuster“Chhaava”. The epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.
Katrain was last seen in 2024 film Merry Christmas, a mystery thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma . The basic plot of the film was based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).
