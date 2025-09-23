Grupo Toysal And Cycleø Announce The Commissioning Of A New Biomethane Plant In Galicia, Spain.

Ecogalia Grupo Toysal Cycle0 project team

Using organic waste to produce biomethane, the new plant will generate renewable gas to contribute to sustainability and decarbonisation in Spain.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Toysal, leader in the collection, management and transport of industrial waste in Galicia since 1982, and CycleØ, European leader in the development, investment and operation of biomethane plants, have joined forces and announced today the successful completion of an innovative project for the collection, management and transport of organic waste with the aim of generating biomethane. By using Toysal's infrastructure and experience in waste collection and management, up to 22,000 tonnes per year of organic waste will be managed and, using the CycleØ group's own technology, the biogas produced will be purified to produce 45 GWh of biomethane per year, avoiding approximately 6,000 tonnes of C02 emissions per year.The plant, called Ecogalia is located in Porriño, Pontevedra (Galicia), and is a joint project of both companies. It aims to achieve a biogas production of 6.6 million nominal cubic metres per year (45 GWh) at full capacity. Using waste from the area, the plant will increase activity at the Porriño site, generating new jobs and optimising the treatment of waste that will be integrated into the circular economy.Biomethane, a renewable natural gas, will be injected directly into the gas distribution network, thus contributing to the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors or activities and advancing the national target of increasing biomethane production to 20 TWh/year by 2030.This successful project is CycleØ's second milestone in the production of biomethane from industrial waste, following the recent announcement of the acquisition of the Toledo-based waste management plant GARYC. The company already operates three biomethane plants in Spain, has built and operates the first private grid gas injection point in Spain and aims to develop, invest and operate up to 30 biogas plants in the Iberian market."This new plant is the result of a close collaboration between two companies that share the same goal: to create value from waste, to support greater sustainability and to advance decarbonisation". Laurence Molke, CEO of CycleØ, says. "CycleØ is one of the few developers, investors, builders and operators of biomethane plants in Spain and the rest of Europe, making it the perfect long-term partner that Spain needs to invest in order to increase biomethane production," he added.Victor Toca Achurra, president of Toysal, said: "We decided to initiate this project in order to improve the sustainability of our operations, supporting our mission to meet the needs of our society in terms of conservation, responsibility and environmental improvement. Working with a partner like CycleØ, with its knowledge and experience in the field of biomethane, guarantees the success of the project. Moreover, CycleØ shares the same values and vocation for innovation and development as Toysal, pillars that underpin our commitment to sustainability".ENDSAbout CycleØCycleØ is a pan-European biomethane production platform. An integrated producer of compressed and liquefied renewable natural gas, the company captures methane emissions from organic waste produced by the agri-food, industrial and municipal sectors and converts them into biomethane and e-methane. This green gas is used to decarbonise the transport and maritime sectors, as well as other industrial and consumer uses of the gas grid.The company currently has plants planned or in operation in Spain, Italy and Ireland, with the ambition to develop, invest, build and operate at least 50 plants across Europe by 2030. Through its subsidiaries FNX and Biogasclean, CycleØ employs market-leading proprietary technology for biogas treatment, liquefaction, methanation and desulphurisation. For more information about CycleØ, please visit .About ToysalThe Toysal group was founded in 1998, although its origins go back to the company Toca Salgado S.L., which has been operating since 1982. It therefore has more than 40 years of experience and its different companies together offer an integral and complete solution in the transport and management of waste.It has established itself as the company with the greatest flexibility of resources in the sector in Galicia, with the capacity to collect all types of waste, both solid and liquid, while at the same time developing a vocation for innovation, research and the development of new solutions for the transport and management of waste. It currently has 2 management centres covering the entire Galician territory, to which this biogas plant is added as a fundamental part of its commitment to the circular economy and the transformation of waste into a sustainable resource. For more information about Toysal Group, please visit

