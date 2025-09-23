Macron states two-state negotiations in NY are important to get global support
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Macron emphasized the significance of the approaching meeting in New York about the two-state resolution in the Middle East, stating the summit would be critical in mobilizing the international society for peace efforts.
Macron stated that he had talked to Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, before the summit, which the 2 presidents will co-lead on Monday.
Macron posted on X platform “the adoption by 142 countries of the (July) New York Declaration on the two-state solution marked a turning point in charting a path toward lasting peace and security in the Middle East.”
He emphasized that the meeting “must enable us to take a further step in mobilizing the international community.”
Macron as well reaffirmed his support for the concept of “two peoples, two states, peace and security for all” as the base of a future resolution.
The UN meeting will concentrate on furthering a two-state resolution to the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian war.
Macron stated that he had talked to Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, before the summit, which the 2 presidents will co-lead on Monday.
Macron posted on X platform “the adoption by 142 countries of the (July) New York Declaration on the two-state solution marked a turning point in charting a path toward lasting peace and security in the Middle East.”
He emphasized that the meeting “must enable us to take a further step in mobilizing the international community.”
Macron as well reaffirmed his support for the concept of “two peoples, two states, peace and security for all” as the base of a future resolution.
The UN meeting will concentrate on furthering a two-state resolution to the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment