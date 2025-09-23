Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron states two-state negotiations in NY are important to get global support

Macron states two-state negotiations in NY are important to get global support


2025-09-23 07:42:27
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Macron emphasized the significance of the approaching meeting in New York about the two-state resolution in the Middle East, stating the summit would be critical in mobilizing the international society for peace efforts.

Macron stated that he had talked to Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, before the summit, which the 2 presidents will co-lead on Monday.

Macron posted on X platform “the adoption by 142 countries of the (July) New York Declaration on the two-state solution marked a turning point in charting a path toward lasting peace and security in the Middle East.”

He emphasized that the meeting “must enable us to take a further step in mobilizing the international community.”

Macron as well reaffirmed his support for the concept of “two peoples, two states, peace and security for all” as the base of a future resolution.

The UN meeting will concentrate on furthering a two-state resolution to the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian war.

MENAFN23092025000045017640ID1110098818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search