Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show resumes on ABC
(MENAFN) American comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night program on ABC is set to return on Tuesday following a week-long suspension sparked by his controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The decision was announced Monday by ABC’s parent company, Disney, just days after the show was pulled to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation.” Disney stated, “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” The final call was reportedly made by Disney CEO Bob Iger and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment.
The suspension followed Kimmel’s monologue last Monday, in which he remarked, “the MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at a Utah college. Authorities later charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, citing statements and text messages in which he admitted to the killing.
Kimmel’s comments drew immediate criticism from conservative media outlets. Major ABC-affiliated station groups preempted the program in response, while federal officials also weighed in. Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission, warned Disney that inaction could invite regulatory scrutiny. Former President Donald Trump supported this stance, suggesting the FCC consider revoking broadcast licenses of networks that “only give bad publicity.”
