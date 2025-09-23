Maruti Suzuki Stock Rises As GST 2.0 Ignites Demand - SEBI Analyst Flags Bullish Technical Setup

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose more than 2% on Tuesday after the rollout of GST 2.0 triggered a sharp rise in demand.

On the first day of the new tax regime and the Navratri festive season, the carmaker received nearly 80,000 queries from customers, while over 25,000 units were delivered. Bookings clocked around 15,000 units a day, a jump of almost 50% from normal levels.

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said Maruti Suzuki is witnessing strong momentum after the GST rate reduction and during the festive season, with September sales showing exceptional growth.

He added that the launch of new SUV models and rising export contributions are helping offset softness in the domestic utility segment.

Technical Indicators

Pande said that Maruti Suzuki's share price is hovering near ₹16,170, which is approximately 32% higher than the projected intrinsic value.

Despite this, the stock has maintained strong momentum and is trading above its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart, indicating a short-term uptrend.

Furthermore, the Supertrend indicator suggests that the stock remains in an uptrend across the daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes, with the monthly chart exhibiting stability and only minor retracements.

Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) levels are supportive above recent consolidation, indicating institutional interest.

Crucial Levels To Watch

According to Pande, demand zones lie between ₹15,400 and ₹15,700, where buyers have consistently stepped in after pullbacks.

Supply zones are clustered around ₹16,100–₹16,300, where profit-taking has been observed.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Maruti Suzuki's stock has risen 44.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.