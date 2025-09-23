Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Copenhagen Airport Suspends Flights After Drones Detected

2025-09-23 03:08:48
(MENAFN) Copenhagen Airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings on Monday evening after several unidentified drones were detected in the area, according to a Danish broadcaster.

The suspension of air operations began around 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT), with Naviair, Denmark's air traffic control agency, confirming the halt. The decision to pause operations was made in response to the safety concerns posed by the drone sightings near the airport.

Local authorities, including Copenhagen police, confirmed a "massive presence" at the airport, working to investigate the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The police have not yet provided further details regarding the drones' origin or their specific location relative to the airport’s critical areas.

The broadcaster reported that fire trucks from the Tarnby Fire Department were seen heading toward the Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal, which is primarily used for VIP traffic, though no immediate signs of police activity were visible at the major passenger terminals, 2 and 3. This indicates that authorities may be focusing on securing the areas closest to the potential drone threat first.

