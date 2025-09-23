Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms Hold Productive Talks On Peace Progress At UNGA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on September 22, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Based on the results of the Washington Peace Summit of August 8, 2025, the ministers exchanged views on possible next steps to advance the peace agenda.

The ministers agreed to continue the dialogue.