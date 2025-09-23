Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms Hold Productive Talks On Peace Progress At UNGA

Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms Hold Productive Talks On Peace Progress At UNGA


2025-09-23 03:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on September 22, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Based on the results of the Washington Peace Summit of August 8, 2025, the ministers exchanged views on possible next steps to advance the peace agenda.

The ministers agreed to continue the dialogue.

MENAFN23092025000187011040ID1110097659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search