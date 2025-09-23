Acerpure India Launches Nitro Series Starting At INR 18,999, Exclusive On Flipkart
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, 23rd September 2025 : Acerpure India, a division of the global Acer Group, today announced the launch of the Nitro Series Gaming TVs, its latest range of high-performance Smart TVs designed specifically for gamers and entertainment lovers. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the new series starts at an affordable INR 18,999, making cutting-edge technology accessible to every household.
The Nitro Series - available in 43", 55", 65", and 75" screen sizes - is packed with features built to deliver smooth, immersive, and cinema-grade entertainment experiences:
Google TV 5.0 powered by Android 14 with a personalized interface, thousands of apps, and seamless voice control using Google Assistant.
Experience up to 50W sound output (varies by model), enhanced with Dolby Atmos and an integrated subwoofer, delivering deep, immersive, room-filling sound.
In-built Karaoke mode, whether it's a family gathering, a game night with friends, or a solo performance, users can unleash their inner star, creating larger-than-life entertainment experiences right at home.
120 Hz (HSR) refresh rate, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) for lag-free gaming and smooth action-packed visuals.
AIPQ (AI Picture Quality) for brightness, sharpness, and contrast optimization, along with support for 1.07 billion colors for life-like visuals.
2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, providing multitasking efficiency and faster performance.
Nitro TVs are built for entertainment without limits - Game Pad support enables effortless plug-and-play gaming, while Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode deliver movies just as the director intended, with authentic colors and no motion smoothing.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, said: "We are excited to introduce the Nitro Series to India, a product line that brings together the trusted innovation of Acer's Nitro brand with advanced entertainment technologies. Whether you're a gamer or a film lover, these TVs are built to elevate every viewing experience. With premium features like Dolby Atmos, VRR, ALLM, and Google TV 5.0, we are making next-level entertainment accessible and affordable. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering technology solutions that resonate with modern lifestyles while staying true to the quality and trust that Acer is known for globally."
The Nitro Series is now available exclusively on Flipkart, with festive launch offers aligned with the upcoming Big Billion Days, offering customers premium entertainment without waiting for additional discounts.
About Acerpure India
Acerpure, a consumer electronics brand under the global Acer Group, blends advanced technology ("Acer") with purity and freshness ("Pure"). Since 2020, the brand has been dedicated to enhancing life's essential elements - sunlight, air, and water - through smart solutions that engage the senses: Drink Pure, Breathe Pure, See Pure, Feel Pure, Taste Pure. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and the Make in India initiative, Acerpure continues to build premium technology products that improve everyday living while supporting a sustainable future.
