Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Veneers) Expands Its Legacy As A Leading Veneer Sheet Brand In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, September 22, 2025 : Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., operating under its renowned brand Natural Veneers, continues to establish itself as a pioneer in the veneer and veneer sheet industry. Known for innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, the company is redefining the way interior designers, architects, and homeowners use wood veneers to create elegant and timeless spaces.
A Trusted Name in Veneer Sheets
Founded with the vision of bringing world-class veneer products to India, Natural Veneers has built a reputation for delivering unmatched quality and design excellence. With decades of experience, the company has grown into a leading supplier of decorative veneers, engineered veneers, and customized veneer solutions that are both sustainable and stylish.
The company operates from its headquarters at Traffic Lite Business Park, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai, and has expanded its presence across India and international markets. With strong infrastructure, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, Turakhia Overseas ensures that every veneer sheet meets the highest standards of quality.
Wide Range of Veneer Solutions
Natural Veneers offers a diverse product portfolio that caters to the evolving needs of modern interiors. Some of the key categories include:
- Fluted Panels
- Colored Veneers
- Textured Veneers
- Mattle Veneers
- Designer Veneers
- Natural Veneers
This comprehensive product line makes Natural Veneers the go-to choice for projects ranging from luxury homes and offices to hotels, showrooms, and large-scale architectural developments.
Commitment to Sustainability
One of the defining aspects of Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is its commitment to sustainable practices. The company sources raw materials responsibly and emphasizes environmentally friendly production processes. This focus on sustainability not only protects natural resources but also ensures long-lasting trust among customers and stakeholders.
"Our mission has always been to combine innovation, design, and sustainability in every product we deliver," said Mr. Chintan Turakhia, Owner of Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. "With Natural Veneers, we aim to provide premium-quality veneer sheets that not only beautify spaces but also support environmentally conscious living."
Driving Innovation in Design
In an industry where trends evolve rapidly, Natural Veneers has consistently stayed ahead by investing in design research, technology, and product development. From introducing contemporary finishes to creating customized veneer designs, the brand ensures that every customer finds solutions that match their unique requirements.
The company's focus on innovation and creativity has made it a trusted partner for top architects and designers who rely on veneer sheets to bring their design visions to life.
Expanding Market Presence
With growing demand for premium veneer sheets in India, Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is expanding its reach across new markets. The company has established a strong distribution network and is steadily increasing its international footprint. By blending Indian craftsmanship with global design trends, Natural Veneers is positioning itself as a leading exporter of high-quality veneer products.
Customer-Centric Approach
What sets Natural Veneers apart is its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Every product is carefully crafted to meet the expectations of diverse clients whether it's for a modern apartment, a luxury villa, or a corporate office. The company provides end-to-end support, from product selection to after-sales service, ensuring a seamless customer experience.
Looking Ahead
Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is poised for continued growth in the coming years. With a clear vision to promote sustainability, innovation, and excellence in veneer solutions, the company aims to further strengthen its position as the leading name in the veneer sheet industry.
Mr. Chintan Turakhia adds, "We are committed to shaping the future of interior design with our veneers. Every sheet of wood we deliver is not just a product, but a promise of quality, elegance, and sustainability."
About Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Veneers):
Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., under the brand name Natural Veneers, is a Mumbai-based company specializing in premium veneer sheets, decorative veneers, and fluted panels. With decades of experience, the company is recognized for its quality, innovation, and eco-friendly practices, making it a trusted partner for architects, interior designers, and homeowners across India and abroad.
A Trusted Name in Veneer Sheets
Founded with the vision of bringing world-class veneer products to India, Natural Veneers has built a reputation for delivering unmatched quality and design excellence. With decades of experience, the company has grown into a leading supplier of decorative veneers, engineered veneers, and customized veneer solutions that are both sustainable and stylish.
The company operates from its headquarters at Traffic Lite Business Park, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai, and has expanded its presence across India and international markets. With strong infrastructure, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, Turakhia Overseas ensures that every veneer sheet meets the highest standards of quality.
Wide Range of Veneer Solutions
Natural Veneers offers a diverse product portfolio that caters to the evolving needs of modern interiors. Some of the key categories include:
- Fluted Panels
- Colored Veneers
- Textured Veneers
- Mattle Veneers
- Designer Veneers
- Natural Veneers
This comprehensive product line makes Natural Veneers the go-to choice for projects ranging from luxury homes and offices to hotels, showrooms, and large-scale architectural developments.
Commitment to Sustainability
One of the defining aspects of Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is its commitment to sustainable practices. The company sources raw materials responsibly and emphasizes environmentally friendly production processes. This focus on sustainability not only protects natural resources but also ensures long-lasting trust among customers and stakeholders.
"Our mission has always been to combine innovation, design, and sustainability in every product we deliver," said Mr. Chintan Turakhia, Owner of Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. "With Natural Veneers, we aim to provide premium-quality veneer sheets that not only beautify spaces but also support environmentally conscious living."
Driving Innovation in Design
In an industry where trends evolve rapidly, Natural Veneers has consistently stayed ahead by investing in design research, technology, and product development. From introducing contemporary finishes to creating customized veneer designs, the brand ensures that every customer finds solutions that match their unique requirements.
The company's focus on innovation and creativity has made it a trusted partner for top architects and designers who rely on veneer sheets to bring their design visions to life.
Expanding Market Presence
With growing demand for premium veneer sheets in India, Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is expanding its reach across new markets. The company has established a strong distribution network and is steadily increasing its international footprint. By blending Indian craftsmanship with global design trends, Natural Veneers is positioning itself as a leading exporter of high-quality veneer products.
Customer-Centric Approach
What sets Natural Veneers apart is its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Every product is carefully crafted to meet the expectations of diverse clients whether it's for a modern apartment, a luxury villa, or a corporate office. The company provides end-to-end support, from product selection to after-sales service, ensuring a seamless customer experience.
Looking Ahead
Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is poised for continued growth in the coming years. With a clear vision to promote sustainability, innovation, and excellence in veneer solutions, the company aims to further strengthen its position as the leading name in the veneer sheet industry.
Mr. Chintan Turakhia adds, "We are committed to shaping the future of interior design with our veneers. Every sheet of wood we deliver is not just a product, but a promise of quality, elegance, and sustainability."
About Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Veneers):
Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., under the brand name Natural Veneers, is a Mumbai-based company specializing in premium veneer sheets, decorative veneers, and fluted panels. With decades of experience, the company is recognized for its quality, innovation, and eco-friendly practices, making it a trusted partner for architects, interior designers, and homeowners across India and abroad.
Company :-Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (Natural Veneers)
User :- Natural Veneers
Email :...
Mobile:- 9136460666Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment