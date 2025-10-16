Counter False Narratives: J&K LG To Writers

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday also urged writers and poets to counter false narratives about Jammu and Kashmir and present the younger generation with a brighter and more authentic perspective of the region.

Sinha said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now deeply engaging with the country's history, values, and aspirations, forging stronger bonds with its diversity and heritage while fostering a shared cultural identity for nation-building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Veshaw Literary Festival in Kulgam through video conferencing, the Lieutenant Governor said that such platforms celebrate literature by bringing together writers, artists, and readers to share ideas and promote creative expression.

“The literary festival will also explore the region's unique spirituality and cultural richness, while providing a platform for women writers and young authors to showcase their creative works. Such events foster appreciation for literature and strengthen community bonds,” the LG said.

Highlighting the legacy of renowned literary figures from Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said their writings have inspired generations and continue to enrich the region's intellectual tradition.

“Kulgam stands as a testament to a rich spiritual and intellectual heritage. It is a confluence of nature, spirituality, culture, and literature-making this sacred land an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir's cultural identity,” he remarked.