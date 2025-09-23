Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Rings in the Festive Season with a Lively Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping Celebration

2025-09-23 02:18:35
(MENAFN- dentsu) Novotel Hyderabad Airport ushered in the festive season with its much-loved Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping celebration on Sunday, 21st September 2025. The event, which has become a cherished tradition for the hotel, was made even more spectacular this year with the unveiling of a 25-foot-long cake displayed inside the Food Exchange. This surprise element, along with the lively grape stomping and cake mixing, created an atmosphere of joy and festivity for all guests.

The celebration began with the traditional cake mixing, where guests joined hands with the culinary team to blend dry fruits, nuts, and aromatic spices with rich flavors to prepare the base for the hotel’s signature Christmas cakes. The grape stomping added a playful touch, reminiscent of old-world winemaking, with participants thoroughly enjoying the fun-filled activity.

The afternoon was further elevated by a specially curated Sunday Brunch. Guests relished a selection of local favorites such as Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani and Awadhi Paneer Korma, alongside global specialties including Chicken Tori Katsu and Root Vegetable Gratin. A vibrant mix of salads and live grills added to the indulgence, offering something for every palate.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “The Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping is a tradition that brings immense joy to both our guests and our team. This year, the 25-foot-long cake was our way of making the event even more special, creating a memorable experience for everyone who joined us. We are proud to usher in the festive season with such enthusiasm and warmth.”

Pastry Chef Divya Goppanagari, who led the cake mixing, shared, “This event is very close to our hearts as it marks the beginning of the festive season in our kitchen. The mix of fruits and spices prepared today will slowly mature, giving our Christmas cakes their signature richness and flavor.”

Head Chef Amanna Raju added, “Our Sunday Brunch was designed to complement the festivities, combining the essence of local cuisine with global favorites. It was wonderful to see our guests savor these dishes while celebrating such a joyful tradition.”

The day was further elevated by live music, laughter, and the contagious festive cheer that filled the air. With this successful celebration, Novotel Hyderabad Airport kickstarts the festive season and sets the tone for an exciting line-up of holiday festivities in the months ahead.

