IMKAN Modernises Procurement with JAGGAER, Enhancing Supply Chain Sustainability, Cost Control, and On-Time Project Delivery
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, has collaborated with JAGGAER, the global leader in source-to-pay and supplier collaboration, to execute a transformative procurement modernisation programme. Through the deployment of JAGGAER’s solutions, IMKAN is enhancing procurement transparency, and strengthening supplier performance, thus accelerating its ability to deliver high-quality residential and mixed-use developments across the Emirates.
The UAE is experiencing a record real estate boom. With 120,000 units expected for handover in 2026, up from the projected 90,000 this year, developers are under mounting pressure to deliver on promises made to investors, homeowners, and regulators alike. For IMKAN, known for iconic communities such as Makers District and AlJurf, procurement modernisation is now central to how the company ensures build quality, meets delivery timelines, and improves cost efficiency in a fast-changing regional landscape.
Sajan Simon, Head of Procurement at IMKAN, said: “Our procurement function is no longer just a back-office necessity, it’s a strategic advantage. In today’s environment, delivering projects on time and to the highest quality standards is an expectation. By partnering with JAGGAER, we’re setting a new benchmark in procurement that ensures our customers’ homes and communities are built with high-quality materials, sourced transparently, and delivered by the best partners every time.”
The partnership sees IMKAN deploy four of JAGGAER’s key modules to modernise critical procurement functions. IMKAN can now launch and manage sourcing events with greater agility, reaching the right suppliers faster. JAGGAER’s Supplier Management module streamlines the entire supplier lifecycle, from onboarding to performance reviews, ensuring that only vetted and reliable partners participate in tenders. With the vendor’s Contract Management system, IMKAN centralises contract data, sets automated alerts for key deadlines, and reduces legal and financial risk by improving visibility and compliance. Additionally, JAGGAER’s Spend Analytics provides real-time insights into procurement trends, empowering smarter budgeting and faster decision-making.
The impact of this modernisation is already being felt across the organisation. Procurement cycle times are expected to drop by 25%, enabling faster project mobilisation, while automation will reduce time spent on manual tasks by more than 40%, freeing staff to focus on strategic collaboration with suppliers. With enhanced contract visibility, IMKAN is better positioned to avoid cost overruns and identify early-stage savings opportunities. For homeowners and community residents, this translates to more predictable timelines, consistent build quality, and better overall value.
Beyond operational improvements, the JAGGAER platform also supports IMKAN’s sustainability and ESG commitments. The solution enables the developer to evaluate suppliers based on ESG criteria, track procurement-related sustainability KPIs, and ensure alignment with corporate and national environmental goals. With greater visibility into the supplier landscape, IMKAN is also better equipped to discover innovative, next-generation materials that can enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, or improve long-term maintenance outcomes. Crucially, the platform supports local supplier collaboration, helping IMKAN align with national industrial strategies such as the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.
Looking ahead, IMKAN is already exploring additional JAGGAER modules such as eProcurement and Invoice Management, as well as integrating the platform with its ERP system for seamless end-to-end automation. If onboarded by IMKAN, these initiatives could further strengthen supplier accountability, improve planning accuracy, and expand the visibility of project-related spend across the organisation.
Commenting on the partnership, Hany Mosbeh (Don), Senior Vice President – MEAPAC, JAGGAER said: “The UAE is the proving ground not just for world-class developments, but for delivery processes that set the global benchmark. We’re proud to collaborate with IMKAN, one of the region’s most visionary developers, in modernising a function as critical as procurement. Together, we’re showing that digital innovation, when applied with strategically, drives both commercial excellence and public trust.”
