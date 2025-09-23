'Global South Needs Shared Strengths And Common Ground'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Kunming, Yunnan, China: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi has said that the countries of the Global South need shared strengths and common ground.

“I am very happy to be among the guests attending this conference, given the great international standing that China enjoys. Everyone knows that the countries of the Global South need shared strengths and common ground. Holding conferences for media-related topics helps bring these countries closer together in order to reach common outcomes at international forums,” he said while giving a video interview to Xinhua news agency during his recent participation in 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025' held in Kunming, Yunnan, China.

He added that China is not just a developing country rather it is a major global player.“Today, China is considered one of the world's great powers, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, with a very significant role on the global stage.”

Dr. Al-Shafi noted that China is a country whose voice carries weight in international forums.“Its hosting of such conferences reflects the importance of these gatherings and China's awareness of how the countries of the Global South aspire to formulate a common framework to achieve shared goals in today's world.”

On close ties between Qatar and China, the Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula said that Qatari-Chinese relations are long-standing and strong, given China's global stature and the great opportunities Qatar benefits through China's vast capabilities.“Without a doubt, Chinese-Arab relations are also very deep, and Qatar, as part of the Arab world, shares in this. China has consistently supported Arab causes at international forums and has taken commendable positions in backing Arab issues.”

Moreover, he said, as China is an economic giant and one of the strongest economies in the world, Arab countries need this cooperation, particularly in investment and in developing technology across the Arab region as a whole.



Dr. Al-Shafi had also delivered a speech themed“Strengthening Unity and Building Consensus: The Voice of the Global South for Peace” at the opening day session of 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025' held in Kunming China.

The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 brought together hundreds of scholars and officials in a bid to amplify the voice of developing countries on the world stage. The five-day gathering, held under the theme“Empowering Global South, Navigating Global Changes,” was the second edition following a previous one in Sao Paulo, Brazil last year.