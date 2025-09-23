Uzbekistan Lifts Curtain On New Deals With U.S. Partners
This was highlighted during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. President's Senior Official for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor, held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The sides discussed further strengthening of the Uzbek-American strategic partnership, in particular, the implementation of agreements reached during the recent telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries on September 5 of this year.
The parties emphasized the importance of effectively utilizing the opportunities provided by the U.S. Eximbank and the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support and promote new projects. An agreement was reached on establishing a joint Coordination Committee to accelerate their practical implementation.
Special attention was paid to cooperation in the fields of security, counter-terrorism, and combating illegal migration.
Meanwhile, during the September 5 phone conversation, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in detail the practical aspects of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. It was noted that in 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 15 percent, which demonstrates the growing dynamics of bilateral economic relations.
