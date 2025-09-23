Uzbekistan Pushes Envelope On WTO Entry In High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to discuss the strengthening of practical cooperation on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, Trend reports via the Uzbek President's office.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of negotiations with WTO member states. It was noted that active work is currently underway to harmonize Uzbekistan's national legislation with WTO rules and regulations, including in such areas as technical regulation and food safety.

Particular emphasis was placed on ensuring the effectiveness of the next meeting of the WTO Working Group scheduled for November this year, as well as on taking consistent measures to complete the negotiation process and secure Uzbekistan's full accession to the organization in 2026.

Earlier, on September 19, the Uzbek delegation led by Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva achieved another milestone on the country's path toward WTO membership by signing bilateral protocols on market access with Argentina, Australia, and Honduras.

To date, Uzbekistan has concluded agreements with 29 countries, finalized negotiations with two more members, and has only three bilateral talks remaining before the accession process can be completed.