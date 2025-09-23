Kfin Technologies Stock Under Pressure But SEBI Analyst Sees Growth Story Intact

Shares of KFin Technologies fell on Tuesday on reports that private equity firm General Atlantic may sell a 10–15% stake in the company through block deals.

General Atlantic sold a 26% stake in KFin Technologies during the third quarter (Q3) of FY24 to the first quarter (Q1) of FY26. General Atlantic now holds 22.9%.

The company later clarified in an exchange filing that the report was“inaccurate” and based on“rumor and speculation.” It further added that the company had not received any information from the promoter (General Atlantic) on stake sale.

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Vishal Trehan said he is bullish on KFin Technologies as it has shown strong performance and long-term growth drivers.

Trehan noted that KFin Technologies posted 15.4% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 FY26, alongside a 13.5% increase in Profit After Tax.

He said the company's profitability is supported by a diversified revenue mix and efficient operations.

Market Leadership

According to Trehan, KFin Technologies has established a strong position in the financial services platform space as a leading registrar and transfer agent in India.

The firm is particularly strong in mutual funds and issuer solutions, and it has consistently won new client mandates.

Diversification Strategy

Trehan highlighted the company's expansion beyond its core registrar and transfer agent services into high-growth areas like Alternative Investment Funds, the National Pension System, and international markets.

He said this helps reduce reliance on any single revenue stream and supports future growth.

Technology Model

Trehan added that KFin Technologies provides a SaaS-based platform for asset managers and issuers that enables them to take an end-to-end approach to their business.

He further said that the platform allows businesses to operate with maximum efficiency, scale, and competitiveness in the rapidly changing fintech space.

International Expansion

Trehan pointed to the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in Singapore-based Ascent Fund Services as a significant move.

He described it as the company's largest and most impactful deal to date, providing multiple growth drivers for KFin Technologies' international business.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Kfin Technologies' stock has declined 29.4% so far in 2025.

