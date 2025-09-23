Start Of Construction On Liven's Olemuse Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liven Kodu 22 OÜ, a subsidiary of Liven AS (“Liven”), has signed a general contracting agreement with NOBE OÜ to build new homes for the Olemuse project on Kalda street in Nõmme, Tallinn. Construction work will begin next week, and by the end of 2026, twelve 3-story buildings with a total of 72 new homes will be completed.

The cost of the construction works is nearly 13 million euros, plus VAT. The project, designed by the architects of Lumia OÜ, features 3- to 5-room homes, all of which have their own balcony or terrace. As of today, 31% of the homes in the Olemuse project (22 homes) have been sold or reserved. More information about the project can be found on the website liven .



