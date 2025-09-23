America's H-1B Visa Loss Is India's Tech Industry Gain
Washington's abrupt move to slap a US$100,000 charge on new H-1B visa applications has rattled markets, hitting India's flagship technology shares and trimming both the Nifty 50 and Sensex.
To many investors, it looked like a gut punch to a sector that depends heavily on sending engineers and developers to the US. But history shows that when America raises barriers to skilled immigration, global companies don't cancel their projects – they shift them offshore.
This plays directly to India's strengths. The H-1B visa has been a quiet engine of US dominance in technology and innovation. Around 70% of approvals each year go to specialists in computing, data science and other high-end engineering roles.
At any moment, roughly 600,000 to 700,000 of these professionals are working inside the US. Economists estimate their contribution to American output at well over $100 billion annually.
Immigrants who began their US careers on H-1Bs have gone on to found or lead a majority of the country's billion-dollar start-ups. More than 60% of new PhDs in computer science and engineering in the US are foreign-born, and most stay in America only because the H-1B exists.
