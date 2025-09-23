A Scientist's Fight Against Disasters In Kashmir
The Himalayas are warming almost twice as fast as the rest of the planet, and Kashmir is already feeling the heat.
Cloudbursts flood villages in minutes, landslides cut highways overnight, and glaciers are melting faster than scientists can measure.
At the centre of this unfolding story is Dr. Kainat Aziz, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Water Research, IIT Guwahati, who has turned these alarming signals into her life's work.
Raised in Sopore, Kainat knows these hazards as childhood memories: winter trips to Jammu halted by rockfalls, and supplies running thin when a single slide sealed the highway.
Now she uses satellites, sensors, and long days in the field to track the fragile balance of glaciers, rivers, and mountain slopes. Her research powers early warning systems and disaster plans that could mean the difference between an evacuation and a tragedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment