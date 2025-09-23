A Scientist's Fight Against Disasters In Kashmir

Dr. Kainat Aziz

The Himalayas are warming almost twice as fast as the rest of the planet, and Kashmir is already feeling the heat.

Cloudbursts flood villages in minutes, landslides cut highways overnight, and glaciers are melting faster than scientists can measure.

At the centre of this unfolding story is Dr. Kainat Aziz, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Water Research, IIT Guwahati, who has turned these alarming signals into her life's work.

Raised in Sopore, Kainat knows these hazards as childhood memories: winter trips to Jammu halted by rockfalls, and supplies running thin when a single slide sealed the highway.

Now she uses satellites, sensors, and long days in the field to track the fragile balance of glaciers, rivers, and mountain slopes. Her research powers early warning systems and disaster plans that could mean the difference between an evacuation and a tragedy.