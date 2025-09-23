Punyam Academy Launches ISO 21001-2025 Lead Auditor Training Course
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., a leading global provider of ISO management system training, today announced the launch of its new ISO 21001:2025 Lead Auditor Training Course. This comprehensive online program is specifically designed to meet the emerging needs of the education sector by equipping educators, administrators, and quality professionals with the expertise to implement and audit the ISO 21001:2025 standard. The ISO 21001:2025 standard establishes a robust framework for Educational Organization Management Systems (EOMS), emphasizing improved learning outcomes and stakeholder satisfaction in educational institutions. The launch of this course underscores Punyam Academy's commitment to advancing quality education through international standards.
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its extensive portfolio of certified ISO training courses delivered via an innovative e-learning platform. Since its founding in 2021, the Academy has rapidly grown into an international provider of over 200 online courses covering more than 50 management system standards. Its curriculum is developed by experienced industry experts and accredited by leading certification bodies, ensuring that every program meets rigorous quality benchmarks. Through its flexible, self-paced approach, the Academy has empowered thousands of professionals worldwide to advance their careers in quality, health, safety, and other management fields - all from anywhere and at any time.
Key features of the new ISO 21001 Lead Auditor Training Course include:
-Fully online, self-paced format for flexible learning.
-Internationally recognized lead auditor certification upon completion.
-Comprehensive coverage of the latest ISO 21001:2025 requirements and auditing techniques.
Devang Zaveri, Director of Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., commented: "As educational institutions worldwide strive for higher quality and greater student satisfaction, the ISO 21001:2025 standard provides a critical framework for success. Our new Lead Auditor Training Course will equip educators and quality professionals with the expertise to audit and improve these systems effectively. By mastering the updated requirements and best practices, course participants will be able to drive continuous improvement and excellence in their organizations."
Building on its reputation for global impact and innovation in ISO e-learning, Punyam Academy continually updates its training portfolio to meet evolving industry needs. The Academy's interactive learning platform combines multimedia content, real-world case studies, and expert instructor support to create an engaging and effective learning experience. Punyam Academy's commitment to quality is reflected in its partnerships with international certification bodies and its track record of student success. With professionals in dozens of countries, Punyam Academy helps learners acquire the competencies and certifications needed to drive organizational excellence.
The course structure covers all key topics required for ISO 21001:2025 Lead Auditors. It begins with an in-depth overview of the revised ISO 21001:2025 EOMS standard and its core principles, followed by a detailed examination of the standard's requirements. Participants will learn how to manage documented information and apply risk-based thinking in educational organizations. The curriculum then covers the complete audit cycle, clarifying auditor roles and responsibilities, audit performance evaluation, and the implementation of effective corrective actions to drive continuous improvement in educational management systems.
Interested professionals are invited to enroll now. For more information and to register, visit the Punyam Academy website:
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301 certified organization specializing in ISO and management systems training. The company offers a broad portfolio of e-learning courses, e-books, and practical tools covering various ISO standards (such as ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 27001, 17025, and more). All Punyam Academy courses are accredited by Exemplar Global (USA) and the CPD Certification Service (UK), ensuring that the credentials are recognized internationally. With a presence in over 100 countries, the company combines expert-designed content and affordable pricing to help businesses and individuals strengthen skills, maintain compliance, and advance their careers. For more information, visit
Other articles by Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its extensive portfolio of certified ISO training courses delivered via an innovative e-learning platform. Since its founding in 2021, the Academy has rapidly grown into an international provider of over 200 online courses covering more than 50 management system standards. Its curriculum is developed by experienced industry experts and accredited by leading certification bodies, ensuring that every program meets rigorous quality benchmarks. Through its flexible, self-paced approach, the Academy has empowered thousands of professionals worldwide to advance their careers in quality, health, safety, and other management fields - all from anywhere and at any time.
Key features of the new ISO 21001 Lead Auditor Training Course include:
-Fully online, self-paced format for flexible learning.
-Internationally recognized lead auditor certification upon completion.
-Comprehensive coverage of the latest ISO 21001:2025 requirements and auditing techniques.
Devang Zaveri, Director of Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., commented: "As educational institutions worldwide strive for higher quality and greater student satisfaction, the ISO 21001:2025 standard provides a critical framework for success. Our new Lead Auditor Training Course will equip educators and quality professionals with the expertise to audit and improve these systems effectively. By mastering the updated requirements and best practices, course participants will be able to drive continuous improvement and excellence in their organizations."
Building on its reputation for global impact and innovation in ISO e-learning, Punyam Academy continually updates its training portfolio to meet evolving industry needs. The Academy's interactive learning platform combines multimedia content, real-world case studies, and expert instructor support to create an engaging and effective learning experience. Punyam Academy's commitment to quality is reflected in its partnerships with international certification bodies and its track record of student success. With professionals in dozens of countries, Punyam Academy helps learners acquire the competencies and certifications needed to drive organizational excellence.
The course structure covers all key topics required for ISO 21001:2025 Lead Auditors. It begins with an in-depth overview of the revised ISO 21001:2025 EOMS standard and its core principles, followed by a detailed examination of the standard's requirements. Participants will learn how to manage documented information and apply risk-based thinking in educational organizations. The curriculum then covers the complete audit cycle, clarifying auditor roles and responsibilities, audit performance evaluation, and the implementation of effective corrective actions to drive continuous improvement in educational management systems.
Interested professionals are invited to enroll now. For more information and to register, visit the Punyam Academy website:
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301 certified organization specializing in ISO and management systems training. The company offers a broad portfolio of e-learning courses, e-books, and practical tools covering various ISO standards (such as ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 27001, 17025, and more). All Punyam Academy courses are accredited by Exemplar Global (USA) and the CPD Certification Service (UK), ensuring that the credentials are recognized internationally. With a presence in over 100 countries, the company combines expert-designed content and affordable pricing to help businesses and individuals strengthen skills, maintain compliance, and advance their careers. For more information, visit
Company :-Punyam Academy
User :- Punyam Academy
Email :...Url :-
Other articles by Punyam Academy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment