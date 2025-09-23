Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 September 2025, Delhi : The JCI Regional Office conducted "Safai Mitras Suraksha Shivirs" for Safai Mitras of the Corporation as well as for the general public, benefiting more than 200 people through free health check-up facilities, distribution of medicines, and other services.
The Textiles Committee, Mumbai organized Swachh Bharat Cultural Fests at high footfall locations, showcasing local and regional art, and culture, music, and dance forms.
The National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) carried out cleanliness activities as part of the campaign. On 22nd September 2025 at 11:00 AM, the office premises at the headquarters were cleaned. Additionally, large-scale cleanliness drives are being continuously conducted at regional offices of the Corporation.
The National Jute Board (NJB) organized a "Mass Scale Cleanliness Drive" at New Town, Kolkata. The Secretary of NJB, along with other officials, actively participated in the event.
The Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, conducted pest control and deep cleaning activities in various sections at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025.
