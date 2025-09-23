ABC Arbitrage: HY 2025 Consolidated Results

As at the date of this press release, the work of the statutory auditors has been finalised.

The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage, presided by the Chairman Dominique Ceolin, met on September 18, 2025 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the first semester 20251. Key financial data are as follows:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.