Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter's B'day With 'Dancing, Laughter And Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek shared a peek into her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault's birthday celebrations, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

Hayek took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from Valentina's 18th birthday and wrote:“We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved... and we kept the party going all weekend. Happy birthday mi cielo, celebrating you never feels long enough.”

On September 22, Salma wished her daughter a tender note on Instagram. The heartfelt message mentioned that so many things have changed in her life, but she is always so herself.

She wrote:“My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18 !!!!! So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you. A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity.”

The actress added:“Some things will never change, we love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years you will always be in my heart my dream daughter. Feliz cumpleaños Valentina Paloma.”

It was in 2007, when Hayek confirmed her engagement to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault as well as her pregnancy. She gave birth to their daughter on September 21, 2007.

They were married on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris. On April 25, 2009, they renewed their vows in Venice, Italy.

Hayek began her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama Midaq Alley. She soon established herself in Hollywood with appearances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

Hayek's portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.