Zubeen Garg's Second Autopsy Completed, Last Rites To Be Performed Today

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) The second round of post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg was completed on Tuesday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and his last rites will be performed on the outskirts of Guwahati later in the day.

The funeral procession of the music maestro began from the Sarusajai sports complex in the city, and the last rites will take place in Sonapur locality, where the state government has decided to build a memorial for Garg following the rituals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with MoS Pabitra Margherita and other ministers, paid last respects to Zubeen Garg late Monday night.

CM Sarma earlier announced that a second post-mortem examination of Garg would be conducted on Tuesday before his last rites.

He said the decision was taken following demands from fans and followers of the late singer, many of whom have voiced suspicions of a conspiracy behind Garg's sudden death in Singapore last week while swimming in the sea.

"The autopsy was already conducted in Singapore, and I believe it was done impartially since the authorities there have no bias either towards Zubeen Garg or Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, as people in large numbers have sought another round of examination, we have decided to go ahead with it," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the state government had sought consent from Garg's wife, Garima Garg, before moving ahead with the procedure.

"I asked Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to get in touch with Garima Garg. She conveyed that the government has the full right to take a call on the second post-mortem, following which we decided to conduct it tomorrow morning at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital," CM Sarma added.

Doctors from AIIMS Guwahati were part of the medical team which carried out the autopsy, which began at 8 a.m. Meanwhile, the schools and colleges across the state are closed today to bid adieu to Garg, whose last rites will take place on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In the Kamrup district, all government offices will also remain closed tomorrow.

The state government has made arrangements for the live telecast of Garg's last rites.