Actress Mariel Hemingway praises Manhattan Book Group, a top NYC hybrid publisher, for its excellence. This highlights their standing among NYC book publishers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Manhattan Book Group has received high praise from celebrated actress and author Mariel Hemingway, who lauded the firm's supportive and effective approach to publishing. In a recent video testimonial, Hemingway calls Manhattan Book Group "the best of the best" among NYC publishing houses and recommends the hybrid publisher to authors. The video can be viewed on YouTube . This public endorsement reinforces the company's position as one of the premier book publishers in New York City and a leader in the hybrid publishing sector.Hemingway's endorsement brings to light the qualities that distinguish Manhattan Book Group from other NYC publishing companies, underscoring its reputation for providing authors with the tools and guidance necessary to successfully bring their books to market while maintaining creative control.As one of the best hybrid publishers , Manhattan Book Group offers a unique model that combines the freedom of self-publishing with the robust support of a traditional press. This approach has attracted a wide range of authors, from first-time writers to established figures, who seek a more collaborative and transparent publishing journey.The company's commitment to quality and author satisfaction has solidified its reputation among NYC book publishers. By offering services such as professional editing, custom cover design, and strategic distribution, Manhattan Book Group ensures that each book meets the highest standards of the competitive literary market.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is an award-winning hybrid book publisher based in New York City. The company is dedicated to helping authors publish their books professionally and effectively. As one of the leading NYC publishing companies, it provides a full suite of services, including editing, design, printing, distribution, and marketing, to authors across all

