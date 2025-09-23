Founder And CEO Of Manhari Recycling, Maddy Gupta, Urges Businesses To Turn Unused Machinery And Materials Into Cash

Maddy Gupta, Founder and CEO of Manhari Recycling

Manhari Recycling CEO at the company's recycling facility, standing in front of compressed metal ready for processing.

Heavy machinery sorting and lifting scrap metal at Manhari Recycling's processing yard.

Unused equipment could be worth thousands. Maddy Gupta is urging businesses to recycle old machinery, furniture and materials to boost profits and cashflow.

- Maddy Gupta, Founder & CEO, Manhari RecyclingSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Old equipment and assets could be worth more than you think. Australian businesses are being urged to take a closer look at the machinery, furniture and materials gathering dust in storage yards, warehouses and back rooms as many could be sitting on thousands of dollars in untapped value.Leading recycling expert, Maddy Gupta, founder and CEO of Manhari Recycling , one of Australia's largest and most trusted scrap metal recycling companies, said outdated or non-functioning items are too often written off as worthless, when in fact they can contain metals, parts and other components with strong resale or recycling value.“Many businesses simply don't realise what they're holding onto,” Gupta said.“From copper wiring inside old machinery to aluminium frames, motors and electronic modules, these components have a ready market and can return real money to businesses that recycle them properly.”Unlocking hidden valueAcross manufacturing, construction, hospitality, retail and logistics, there is a vast range of items that can be recycled for profit. These include:- Factory and workshop machinery, such as lathes, milling machines, conveyors, forklifts and compressors- Metal shelving, racking systems, mezzanine floors and warehouse fittings- Refrigeration units, ovens, commercial dishwashers and other hospitality equipment- Air-conditioning units, ventilation systems and ducting- Copper cabling, wiring looms, switchboards and electrical components- Aluminium doors, window frames, balustrades and structural fittings- Vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment at the end of their working life- Office furniture such as metal filing cabinets, workstations and chairs with steel frames- Shop fittings, display units, counters and metal signageMany of these items contain high-value metals such as copper, aluminium, stainless steel and brass, which can be sold locally or exported to manufacturing markets. By dismantling them, recyclers can maximise the return for each component rather than selling the asset whole at a reduced price.“These items can total a significant amount of money for a business when sold for recycling. This is why it is important for businesses to ensure they understand the real value of their unwanted items,” Gupta explained.Space, sustainability and the bottom lineRecycling old assets not only generates income, it also frees up valuable space in workplaces, making operations more efficient. It benefits the environment by diverting waste from landfill, conserving natural resources and reducing the energy demand of manufacturing.With scrap metal prices remaining competitive and sustainability under increasing public and regulatory scrutiny, now is the ideal time for businesses to audit their unused assets.“Whether it's a production line machine, a set of restaurant fridges or a warehouse full of outdated shelving, there's a good chance those items are worth more broken down and recycled than sitting idle,” Gupta said.“It's money on the table that many businesses are missing.”At a time when businesses are looking for ways to be more sustainably minded, recycling provides the ideal means to achieve this. It also offers businesses the ability to boost profits and increase cashflow. To operate more sustainably, businesses need to focus on the three Rs - reducing consumption, reusing items and recycling materials. This is only possible if businesses are aware of the capabilities of recycling and have convenient access to recycling services and facilities. Manhari Recycling is committed to helping businesses achieve this through professional service provision and education.Time to actBusinesses are being encouraged to make the effort to engage reputable recycling operators who can dismantle, collect and process materials safely and in compliance with environmental standards. Many recyclers now offer free pick-up for large loads and fast payment, making the process straightforward and profitable.“It's not just about clearing out the clutter, it's about recognising the financial and environmental value in what you no longer use,” Gupta said.“The sooner businesses act, the sooner they can turn those unused assets into real returns.”About Manhari RecyclingFounded in 2007 by Maddy Gupta and located in Victoria, Manhari Recycling is one of Australia's largest and most trusted scrap metal recycling companies. With operations spanning nearly five hectares across Tottenham, Horsham and Ararat, Manhari processes over 250,000 metric tons of metal annually and exports to major manufacturing markets worldwide. The company offers comprehensive services including auto recycling, whitegoods disposal, construction scrap recovery and e-waste processing. Committed to innovation, sustainability and customer service, Manhari is evolving into a leader in circular economy solutions, helping industry and community reduce waste, recover value and build a cleaner, greener future for Victoria and the entire country.To get a free quote or book a pick-up , visit

