At CAGR Of 8.2% Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market - Global Industry Expected To Grow And Forecast To 2030

Asia-Pacific Food Coatings

Increase in prominence of fast-food restaurants, also called the quick service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonalds, Wendy's, Burger King, Subway drives growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asia-Pacific food coatings market size was generated $562.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2030, witnessing with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in prominence of fast-food restaurants, also called as the quick service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonalds, Wendy's, Burger King, Subway, and others drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. Moreover, increase in focus on R&D activities in the food industry supplements the market growth. However, the harmful effects of fast food on the health of humans restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of innovative products such as sugar-free food coatings, gluten-free, and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) food coatings products provides opportunities in the coming years.Download Report Sample (360 Pages PDF with Insights) @Growth of retail chains in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others leads to large-scale usage of food coatings as well as beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and other meat products. Food coating serves as an important ingredient used during cooking fried and crusted meat, which further increases its demand; thereby, driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market.Increasing popularity of fast-food restaurants majorly boosts the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. China and Japan are the largest consumers of food coatings, owing to the presence of large urban population base and surge in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) such as McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy's, Subway, and Dunkin' Donuts. These outlets rely on the use of food coatings such as batter, breading, oven coating, predust, and others to improve taste and enhance the visual appeal of the served food items, thereby fueling the market growth. In addition, growth of retail chains in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others leads to large-scale usage of food coatings as well as beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and other meat products. Food coating serves as an important ingredient used during cooking fried and crusted meat, which further increases its demand; thereby, driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsAs per the Asia-Pacific food coatings market analysis, the meat & seafood segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2020. Meat & seafood products are rich in essential minerals, and micro- & macronutrients, especially vitamin B12, iron, zinc, selenium, and protein. These products can be cooked in a variety of ways wherein food coatings help enhance the organoleptic properties and visual appeal of the cooked meat & seafood products. Moreover, increase in affluent population coupled with emergence of sedentary lifestyle supplements the Asia-Pacific food coatings market growth.As per the Asia-Pacific food coatings market trends, in 2020, China accounted for the highest share in the market, and is projected to witness significant revenue growth from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in affluence, rise in fast food outlets in the region, and high consumption of meat. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the total consumption of poultry meat in China was 23,210.24 kilotons in 2020 compared to 22,845.36 kilotons in 2019.For Purchase Enquiry:India is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific food coatings industry , owing to increase in consumption of meat and rise in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Furthermore, upsurge in disposable income and busy lifestyle have persuaded people to adopt convenient food options such as fast foods and ready-to-eat meals, which include predust, batter, breadings, and other products. This change in consumption pattern is expected to drive the growth of the food coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region.Leading players of the Asia-Pacific food coatings industry analyzed in the research include DPS/Dutch Protein & Services B.V., McCormick & Company, Inc., Kerry, Inc., TNA Australia Pty Limited, Continental Mills, Inc., Cargill, Bowman Ingredients, Dumoulin, GEA Group, Bühler AG, and JBT Corporation.Trending Reports:Australia Food Safety Testing Market:U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market:India Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and Ready-To-Cook (RTC) Food Market:

