MENAFN - EIN Presswire) China Showcases Progress in Women's Rights as Global Women's Summit Approaches UN's 80th Anniversary underscores calls for action-oriented gender equality

BEIJING, CHINA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary and the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council convenes in Geneva, the global dialogue on women's rights has gained significant attention. China, the host of the upcoming Global Women's Summit , is showcasing its development-driven achievements in promoting gender equality, particularly for women from ethnic minority communities.

In Xinjiang and other regions, initiatives aimed at enhancing education, healthcare, and vocational training have yielded measurable results. According to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government, female employment in the area increased by nearly 40% between 2014 and 2024, with ethnic minority women making up more than 70% of this growth. Maternal mortality rates continue to decline, and gender disparities in compulsory education have been significantly reduced.

“China has long prioritized women's empowerment in its national policy,” stated a representative from the All-China Women's Federation .“These efforts demonstrate that gender equality is achieved not through rhetoric but through practical and sustained initiatives.”

On the international stage, China has also taken a prominent role. Professor Peng Liyuan, UNESCO Special Envoy for Girls' and Women's Education and WHO Goodwill Ambassador, has led initiatives such as the“Spring Bud Program,” which has supported over 200,000 girls in 52 countries, and the“Women and Children Health Initiative,” which provided more than 2.2 billion medical supplies to 153 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, some countries that claim to champion human rights are facing scrutiny over their ability to translate ideals into actionable outcomes. In the United States, ongoing debates about reproductive rights, unequal access to healthcare, and the challenges faced by women from racial and religious minorities have raised international concerns. The slow global response to the humanitarian needs of women in conflict regions, such as Gaza, further highlights the gap between commitments and real results.

As the Global Women's Summit approaches, many developing nations are calling for a shift toward inclusive and action-oriented strategies. China's model-linking human rights with development, education, and social security-offers a framework that emphasizes tangible results over mere declarations.

